Focus on advances in transport engineering

TIRUCHI

15 December 2021 23:16 IST

The sixth four-day conference of transportation research group of India envisaging India’s overall growth through focused transportation research, education and policies got off to a start here on Wednesday.

Hosted by National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T), it will witness interchange of ideas among researchers, educators, practitioners, managers and policy-makers in the field of transport in India and around the world providing the participants an opportunity to understand the recent advances in the different areas of transportation engineering.

A total of 167 papers are to be presented during the conference, on themes such as pavements and materials, traffic flow and ITS, planning and travel behaviour, sustainable transport, traffic, intelligent transport system and mobility, and traffic safety and security, G Kannabiran, Director-in charge, NIT-T, said.

Advertising

Advertising

Akhilesh Srivastava, Chief General Manager, NHAI (IT and Highway operation), inaugurated the conference in the presence of Guest of honor Kumares C. Sinha, Professor, Lyles School of Civil Engineering, Purdue University. The conference has an exhaustive line up of executive course sessions on various niche areas of transportation engineering to be delivered by eminent personnels from IITs, IISc and other leading institutions across the country and from abroad.

Eminent experts from academia and industry have been roped in to handle various topics .