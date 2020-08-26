Tiruchirapalli

Transport workers stage stir; demand restoration of bus services

Various transport trade union staged protests infront of the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Transport workers affiliated to various trade unions staged a demonstration here on Tuesday in support of their charter of demands including restoration of bus services.

Representatives from the Labour Progressive Front, AITUC, CITU, INTUC and HMS participated in the demonstration that was held near the Collectorate in the city.

The demonstrators urged the State government to start public transport services immediately with adequate protective measures. They demanded that the government disburse DA and other arrears to transport workers besides disbursing monetary benefits to retired transport workers.

They also urged the government to withdraw G.O 288A which, they said, went against the Motor Vehicle Act among others.

The demonstration was led by Gunasekaran representing the Labour Progressive Front.

