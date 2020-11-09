Transport workers stage protest

Transport workers affiliated with the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Tamil Nadu Transport Staff Federation (TTSF) and other Transport Trade unions organised a protest outside the Tiruchi Collectorate demanding a hike in Deepavali bonus.

The workers said that while they had received a bonus of 20% of their salaries over many years, the State government had announced a bonus of only 10% this year, they rued.

“Though the bonus applies for the period before the month of March, the government was using COVID-19 as an excuse to pay us reduced bonus”, said R. Sampath, zonal president, Karur, Tiruchi, Jayankondam and Ariyalur districts Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

According to norms, the State government must discuss the reduction or any changes in bonus with the trade unions before announcing them. However, no such discussion was held, he said.

“Though, we have temporarily suspended the protests hoping for a response, we will resume if necessary,” he said.