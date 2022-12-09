Transport Minister rules out TNSTC bus fare hike

December 09, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Friday said that there was no question of increasing the ticket fare for buses operated by the State Transport Corporations. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating various welfare works in Alathur block, Mr. Sivasankar said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had given instructions not to increase the bus fare adding that the government would bear the burden of diesel price hike without passing it on to people. Contending that the DMK government protected the interests of people, Mr. Sivasankar asked the public not to believe rumours on bus fare hike. Earlier, he inaugurated the construction work of a primary health centre at Adhanur taken up at a cost of ₹ 64 lakh and opened a part-time fair price shop at Kolathur and a full time ration shop at Pudhukurichi

