Transport Minister rules out privatisation of State Transport Corporations

Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar on Wednesday ruled out privatisation of the State Transport Corporations in Tamil Nadu. Steps were being taken to buy 2,000 new buses for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Mr. Sivasankar said in the district.

Laying the foundation for combined drinking water schemes costing Rs. 2.56 crore in Alathur and Veppur panchayat unions, Mr. Sivasankar said it was former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi who nationalised public transport in Tamil Nadu, started government transport corporation, and took steps to operate government buses even to the rural areas.

There was no question of privatisation of the State Transport Corporations, the Minister said adding that tenders would be floated soon for buying new buses for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. The process would be completed in eight to nine months time and new buses would be introduced, Mr. Sivasankar said.

The Minister also made it clear that free transportation of students and women in government buses would continue. Steps would be taken to operate mini government buses in Chennai by identifying new routes. There were eight State Transport Corporations in Tamil Nadu and the number of drivers and conductors required for them would be compiled after which steps would be taken to appoint them, he said.