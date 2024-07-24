ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister flags off 13 new BS-VI compliant buses at Pudukottai

Published - July 24, 2024 07:00 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar flagged off 13 new BS-VI compliant buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation at Pudukottai bus stand along with Law Minister S. Regupathy and Environment Minister Siva.V. Meyyanathan on Wednesday. While 10 are mofussil buses, three others are town buses.

The mofussil buses would be operated on routes including Alangudi - Coimbatore, Pudukottai - Coimbatore, Aranthangi - Mettupalayam, Pattukottai - Erwadi, Tiruchi-Nagercoil and Tiruchi - Madurai routes. 

The new town buses would be operated on Ponnamaravathy - Tirumayam, Pudukottai - Varappur and Gandaravakottai - Karambakudi routes. Mr. Sivasankar and the two Ministers gave away appointment orders on compassionate grounds to wards of 36 Transport department staff, an official release said. 

