Transparency will be ensured in desilting works, says K.N. Nehru

April 29, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Saturday said that transparency would be maintained in desilting works that were being taken up in various bodies in the district.

He told reporters after flagging off the desilting work in Koraiyar River at K. Sathanur near here, he said the State government had planned to carry out 636 works in delta districts to desilt inlets and outlet channels, water bodies and others to a length of 4,004 km. A sum of ₹15.88 crore had been sanctioned for carrying out 100 works in Tiruchi district. Inlets and outlet channels and others to a length of 375.78 km would be desilted.

Mr. Nehru said that chances for opening the Mettur dam for irrigation in June were bright due to healthy storage in the dam. Hence, the officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) had been sensitised to complete the works before May. More than 100 earth movers had been engaged in the works. A senior IAS officer would monitor the desilting works in the district. The officials would take the farmers’ committees in their respective areas into confidence in carrying out the work. Details of works would be displayed on notice boards near the work sites so as to enable the people and the farmers to know them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and officials of WRD participated.