HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transparency will be ensured in desilting works, says K.N. Nehru

April 29, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru flags off the desilting work at K. Sathanur near Tiruchi on Saturday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru flags off the desilting work at K. Sathanur near Tiruchi on Saturday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Saturday said that transparency would be maintained in desilting works that were being taken up in various bodies in the district.

He told reporters after flagging off the desilting work in Koraiyar River at K. Sathanur near here, he said the State government had planned to carry out 636 works in delta districts to desilt inlets and outlet channels, water bodies and others to a length of 4,004 km. A sum of ₹15.88 crore had been sanctioned for carrying out 100 works in Tiruchi district. Inlets and outlet channels and others to a length of 375.78 km would be desilted.

Mr. Nehru said that chances for opening the Mettur dam for irrigation in June were bright due to healthy storage in the dam. Hence, the officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) had been sensitised to complete the works before May. More than 100 earth movers had been engaged in the works. A senior IAS officer would monitor the desilting works in the district. The officials would take the farmers’ committees in their respective areas into confidence in carrying out the work. Details of works would be displayed on notice boards near the work sites so as to enable the people and the farmers to know them.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and officials of WRD participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.