Transparency in crop insurance process sought

Farmers have urged the State government to ensure that the crop insurance scheme was implemented in a transparent manner.

Participating in the monthly agriculture grievance meeting held here on Friday, they alleged that though majority of farmers have been covered under this scheme, the process was not being carried out in a transparent manner.

Thus when it comes to payment of compensation for the losses suffered, a lot of discrepancies were noticed much to the dismay of the ryots, they added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravichandran of Narasingampettai pointed out that the insurance company did not intimate the individual insurer about the percentage of loss and the amount he would be receiving as the compensation for the loss. Further, the primary agricultural cooperative societies which collect the premium from the farmers do not issue receipts for the same.

Thus, several farmers who have suffered crop loss have not received any compensation though they had paid the crop insurance premium, he added.

Echoing a similar complaint, Mohan of Papanasam said the societies which collect the crop insurance premium from the ryots remit it in bulk to the insurance company and they did not maintain the list containing the details about the amount remitted by the individual farmers as premium commensurate to their land holding.

Thus, when crop loss was compensated there were discrepancies in the amount distributed to the ryots.

A ryot in a village in Papanasam taluk received ₹43,000 as compensation for the loss he suffered in his five acres, another farmer in the same village who had insured the crop raised in 3 acres of land had received ₹75,000 as compensation for the loss, he said.

When the affected farmer approached the insurance company at Chennai in person, he was told that the company had released the compensation amount to the society for disbursement to farmers who have suffered the loss.

The insurance company had expressed its inability to provide individual crop loss details.

The farmer said that the society had not produced the list of insurers to the insurance company.

Chandran of Madukkur claimed that the mistakes committed by the societies in the process of insuring the crop raised by its members had ultimately put the hapless ryots in a disadvantageous position.

The State Government should ensure that crop insurance process was carried out in a transparent manner, he added.