Transgenders undergo training in agri entrepreneurship at NRCB

A group of eight transgenders were exposed to opportunities available to turn as agri entrepreneurs by tapping the potential of banana, a widely grown fruit in the region, during a two- day training organised by the National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) here recently.

The initiative was part of a NRCB mission on “reaching the unreached.” The programme, funded by NABARD, was attended by eight transgenders Kajol, president of the Social Action For Emancipation (SAFE), an organisation that works for the uplift of the transgender community, a NRCB press release said.

Inaugurating the training through video conference Anand Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General, Horticultural Science, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR),elaborated on the scope of entrepreneurship and underlined the need for branding and pan India marketing. The ICAR will extend support for marketing under such initiatives, he said.

B. K. Pandey, Assistant Director General, ICAR, briefed the participants on the government schemes available including for establishing cold storages and supply chain management.

S.Uma, Director, NRCB, said it was a maiden initiative of the centre meant for economic empowerment and self-reliance of transgenders through banana cultivation and utilisation. The training would open up a plethora of options to them, she said and explained the potential for producing various banana based products. NRCB would host more training programmes for transgenders and offer incubation facilities for the interested trainees.

S. Backiyarani, D. Ramajayam, P. Suresh Kumar and C. Karpagam, Scientists, NRCB, provided hands-on training to the participants on preparation of banana flower pickle, central stem juice, low-fat banana chips, raising nursery for ornamental banana and multiplying traditional banana varieties by macro propagation. Opportunities for raising funds for sustainable business projects were also explained.

V. Kumar, Principal Scientist of the institute, explained various aspects of banana cultivation. While thanking NRCB for hosting the training, Ms. Kajol suggested that the programme be scaled up for the benefit of transgender community across the country.