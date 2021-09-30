Transgender SHG promotes organic fertilizers, pesticides

TIRUCHI

30 September 2021

‘It is also an attempt to raise profile of the third gender’

A self-help group of 10 transgender women in the city is manufacturing organic fertilizers and pesticides to increase awareness of eco-friendly agriculture and gardening.

The enterprise, functioning from a stall at Poomalai Vaniga Valagam building on Bharatidasan Salai, is also an attempt to raise the profile of the marginalised third gender.

“Transgender people are often dismissed as being ‘unnatural’; we started this business to show that we too can be protectors of nature,” said Kajol, the transgender businesswoman and activist who leads the group that goes by the name of ‘Tiruchi Pasumai Pattru’.

Ms. Kajol told The Hindu that she became interested in manufacturing organic agricultural inputs after reading and watching online tutorials about Indian green crusader G. Nammalvar.

“We started our plant nursery last year during lockdown to cater to people who were interested in growing vegetables and herbs for personal use. As the venture took off, our customers kept requesting us for eco-friendly materials to nurture their plants and fortify the soil. This is when 10 of us from the transgender community decided to attend a certificate course in organic farming methods at the ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra [affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University] at Siruganur; we felt that formal training would help us to give the right advice to customers,” Ms. Kajol said.

At present, the group’s members meet over the weekend to prepare batches of fish extract (also known as fish amino acid), a nitrogen-rich liquid manure made from fish waste layered with jaggery that has been fermented for 25 days.

The group also makes ‘panchakavya’ an organic product that is said to boost plant immunity and act as a natural pesticide. Made by mixing cow dung, urine, milk, ghee and yoghurt, ‘panchakavya’ takes 45 days of processing before it can be used. “Some people prefer to speed up fermentation by adding ripe poovan bananas or tender coconut water, but we like to follow the traditional formula,” said Ms. Kajol.

The group also uses pesticide’s base ingredients to make oil lamps that burn down completely when lit. “‘Panchakavya’ lamps are considered to be auspicious, and the ash can be reused in multiple ways,” she said.

All products are priced considerably lower than those already available in the market.

The group has requested help from authorities for a small herd of indigenous cattle and a place to manufacture the organic materials. “If we have our own facility, it will be easier to organise the schedule of our members, and also generate employment for others. Since we are using what is normally discarded, an official premises will facilitate our service to society,” added Ms. Kajol.