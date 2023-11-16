Transgender person found murdered near Tiruchi

November 16, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 27-year-old transgender individual was found murdered near Tiruchi, on the night of Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Police identified the victim as Manimekalai, a resident of Manachanallur. The body, which had stab injuries in the neck, was found on the Iyyan Vaikkal bridge by the police, following receipt of information.

The motive behind the murder and the perpetrator of the crime are yet to be ascertained, police said. The body was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Kollidam police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is underway.

