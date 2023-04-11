Transgender entrepreneurs host pop-up stalls at Collectorate

April 11, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Women and transgender persons with an aptitude for entrepreneurship have been given an opportunity to set up stalls selling a variety of items over three days at the lobby of the Collector’s office in Tiruchi.

Organised by SAFE Trust, the pop-up stalls will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April 11-13. The first day had stalls selling bamboo handicrafts and jute bags by trans-persons G. Kajol, Rajasthani cloth bags by A. Pooja Bhat, organic fertlizers and grow bags by Sunaina and costume jewellery and accessories by K.N. Selvi.

“Such initiatives will help the transgender community in Tiruchi look for sustainable ways to earn a living, while learning self-reliance. We hope to take these pop-up stalls to more public places such as the railway station,” Kajol, managing trustee, SAFE Trust, told The Hindu.

Costume jewellery saleswoman Selvi, 68, said that college-goers were her most frequent customers. “Earlier I used to carry all my stock from door-to- door to sell my products, but I had to stop because it was becoming too strenuous. Nowadays, I have a stall on a city college campus, and my earnings have helped me to live a respectable life. I have bought jewels and accessories worth ₹2,000 for this stall, and hope to sell them over the coming days,” she said.