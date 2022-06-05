Transferred TNCSC staff seeking reinstatement in native district lose jobs

Fifty-six temporary employees of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation in Thanjavur district have reportedly lost their jobs due to alleged denial of transfer to their native district, the Bharathiya Thozhilalargal Sangam has said.

In a letter addressed to Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani, the State general secretary of the Sangam T. Nagarajan, said that two months ago transfer orders were issued to 30 record clerks and 26 helpers employed as temporary workers at different direct-purchase centres (DPC) in the district.

They were directed to report for duty at the Senior Regional Manager Office, Kancheepuram, without fail. They were told that in the event of failure to report to duty, their employment with the Corporation would stand cancelled and their names would be “blacklisted”, which would make them ineligible to apply for temporary employment with the Corporation in future.

Citing discrepancies in the working environment, the transferred employees submitted letters to the SRMs of Kancheepuram and Thanjavur districts narrating their ordeal.

Accepting their letters, the SRM, Kancheepuram, relieved all of them from employment in May, but they were not reinstated in Thanjavur. Mr. Nagarajan demanded that the ousted employees be reinstated in their native district.

According to TNCSC officials, though temporary employees would be transferred only within the native district, occasionally they would be deputed for duty to DPCs in other districts. In this case, the transferred temporary employees had preferred to get themselves relieved from duty for some reasons after their transfer to a non-native district.