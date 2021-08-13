Head Constable transferred

PUDUKOTTAI

13 August 2021 22:12 IST

A head constable attached to the Aranthangi station has been transferred after a video clip of him allegedly abusing and slapping an aged person during inquiry went viral in the social media.

The incident occurred on August 10 during the course of the inquiry that was conducted by Head Constable Murugan.

Police sources said Arumugam of Rathinakottai near Aranthangi had lodged a complaint in connection with a land dispute between him and Radhakrishnan who is said to be the relative of the former and from the same village. Radhakrishnan was called for inquiry on the basis of the complaint. During the inquiry, a verbal duel broke out and the head constable allegedly abused Radhakrishnan and slapped him. The incident which was captured on video went viral in the social media. The head constable was transferred from Aranthangi station to the Armed Reserve following the incident. Further inquiry against the head constable was on.

Advertising

Advertising