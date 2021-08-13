Tiruchirapalli

Head Constable transferred

A head constable attached to the Aranthangi station has been transferred after a video clip of him allegedly abusing and slapping an aged person during inquiry went viral in the social media.

The incident occurred on August 10 during the course of the inquiry that was conducted by Head Constable Murugan.

Police sources said Arumugam of Rathinakottai near Aranthangi had lodged a complaint in connection with a land dispute between him and Radhakrishnan who is said to be the relative of the former and from the same village. Radhakrishnan was called for inquiry on the basis of the complaint. During the inquiry, a verbal duel broke out and the head constable allegedly abused Radhakrishnan and slapped him. The incident which was captured on video went viral in the social media. The head constable was transferred from Aranthangi station to the Armed Reserve following the incident. Further inquiry against the head constable was on.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2021 10:12:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/transfer/article35902018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY