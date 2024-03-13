Transfer orders of 2 Taluk GH doctors by Tiruchi collector revoked after DMS intervention

March 13, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Tiruchi

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has revoked his recent orders on punishment transfers of two government doctors at Taluk Government Hospital (GH) after directions from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) issued a statement on Tuesday, seeking action against Mr. Pradeep Kumar for wrongfully transferring two doctors last month in connection with two maternal deaths that took place at the Government Hospital at Manapparai in December 2023 and the Governemnt Hospital at Thuraiyur in January this year.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official from the DMS, said, “We have advised the Collector on due audits that are required for taking actions against doctors. No doctor intends to harm a patient. The district collector took our inputs positively and revoked the transfer orders of both doctors.“

TNGDA State president K. Senthil said, “There are specific guidelines set by World Health Organisation on how an audit should happen in case of a maternal death. A vague one-hour audit by a Collector cannot be the reason to take actions on dedicated doctors. In both the specified cases, multiple audits that were later conducted by the department has clearly shown that there was no medical negligence from the doctors’ side.”

“We urge the Collector to note the fact that in Tiruchi only 11 obstetrician - gynaecologists (OGs) are working of the required 34 in 10 government hospitals, including four comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care at taluk level are there. He should help in getting more doctors to ease the burden of the existing ones.” he said.

