Transfer of cattle farm land to SIPCOT opposed

Farmers in Tiruvarur district strongly opposed the proposed transfer of Korkai Cattle Farm lands to the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCO) for setting up an industrial estate in Thiruthuraipoondi taluk.

Staging a demonstration near the Thiruthuraipoondi Taluk Office on Monday, the farmers led, by Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary P.R. Pandian, urged the government not to consider the proposal forwarded by the Tiruvarur Collector to transfer 200 acres of the Korkai Cattle Farm land for setting up the industrial estate by the SIPCOT.

Instead, the government should take steps for acquisition of over 1,000 acres of land lying barren at Vadapathimangalam, which was owned by a defunct private sugar mill, for setting up the industrial estate.

In case if the government wishes to make use of the land mass available with the farm, it could be utilised for setting up a veterinary research centre or college, he added.

Earlier, farmers took up a procession from near the Anna statue in the town to the Thiruthuraipoondi taluk office where they staged a demonstration.

