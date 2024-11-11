 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transfer of cattle farm land to SIPCOT opposed

Published - November 11, 2024 06:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Tiruvarur district strongly opposed the proposed transfer of Korkai Cattle Farm lands to the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCO) for setting up an industrial estate in Thiruthuraipoondi taluk.

Staging a demonstration near the Thiruthuraipoondi Taluk Office on Monday, the farmers led, by Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary P.R. Pandian, urged the government not to consider the proposal forwarded by the Tiruvarur Collector to transfer 200 acres of the Korkai Cattle Farm land for setting up the industrial estate by the SIPCOT.

Instead, the government should take steps for acquisition of over 1,000 acres of land lying barren at Vadapathimangalam, which was owned by a defunct private sugar mill, for setting up the industrial estate.

In case if the government wishes to make use of the land mass available with the farm, it could be utilised for setting up a veterinary research centre or college, he added.

Earlier, farmers took up a procession from near the Anna statue in the town to the Thiruthuraipoondi taluk office where they staged a demonstration.

Published - November 11, 2024 06:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / land resources

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.