Transcatheter aortic valve implantation performed on two senior citizens

Doctors of Kauvery Hospital, Heartcity, Tiruchi, have successfully performed transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), a minimally invasive procedure, on two senior citizens in the city recently.

The patients, one of them in late 60s and another in early 70s, had approached the hospital with breathing difficulty and heart-related conditions. TAVI involved an artificial valve being placed by using tubes introduced through small holes in the blood vessels of the leg.

The first patient had complaints of difficulty in breathing and was unable to lie down. On evaluation, it was discovered that he had a narrowing and a leak in the aortic valve. A TAVI procedure was suggested as he had previously undergone an open heart surgery for blockages in his blood vessels to the heart and the risk of repeated open surgery was high. A team of doctors, led by A. Suraj Narasimhan, interventional cardiologist, successfully implanted a balloon expandable valve to resolve the issue.

The second patient too had complaints of breathing difficulty and could barely walk 100 meters. He was diagnosed with Severe Aortic Valve Stenosis, a condition which occurs due to calcium deposits in the aortic valve whereby the opening of the aortic valve is impaired leading to reduced blood supply throughout the body. His heart pumping was reduced to 15 percent as a result of the condition and his kidney function kidney had declined too. As an open heart surgery was considered a high risk option for him, the doctors decided to go for the minimally invasive procedure to implant a self-expandable valve.

T. Senthil Kumar, Executive Director and Chief Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Heartcity, said TAVI is generally advised for elderly patients and can be performed within 45 minutes. The patient can move around after six hours of the procedure and can be discharged after 48 hours.

Both patients had excellent outcomes and were able to walk and perform all regular physical activities, according to a press release from the hospital.