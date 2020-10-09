More occupancy in Chennai trains

TIRUCHI

09 October 2020 20:56 IST

Passenger occupancy on special trains originating from the Tiruchi Railway Division and passing through Tiruchi Junction has been mixed ever since rail services resumed from September 7.

While the occupancy in some special trains, especially those to Chennai, ranged between 70 - 80 %, there were others in which the occupancy ranged from 55 % to 65 %. In a few trains, the occupancy was less that 45 % during September.

Three intra-State special express trains presently originate from the Tiruchi Railway Division: the Tiruchi - Chennai express special train via mainline section covering Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai and Chidambaram; Tiruchi - Nagercoil Intercity special via Madurai and Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi express special (barring Tuesdays).

The resumption of intra-State rail services on select routes enabled movement of travellers to Chennai and other districts from their respective destinations by the special trains. Occupancy in the day-time Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore special (Train No. 06796) being operated via mainline section was around 77 % in September. This was due to the fact that this was the lone service at present to be run on the mainline section up to Chennai Egmore with stoppages at stations including Thanjavur Junction, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram and Cuddalore. The occupancy in the Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi special (Train No 06795) via mainline section was a little over 70 %.

As for the evening Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi express (Train No. 02083), the occupancy was around 67 % during September, while it was about 57 % on the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdhi express (02084) last month.

The occupancy in the Tiruchi - Nagercoil Intercity express seemed to be moderate as compared to the other two trains originating from the Tiruchi Division. The sources said occupancy on board the early morning Tiruchi - Nagercoil Intercity special (Train 02627) via Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli was about 43 % in September. It was nearly 46 % in the case of Nagercoil - Tiruchi Junction Intercity special.

The occupancy on the Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore via Tiruchi Junction superfast special via Srirangam, Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam (Train No. 02606) and Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi via Tiruchi special (Train No. 02605) were around 55 % and nearly 52 % respectively in September.

As compared to other trains, the occupancy on the Madurai-Chennai Egmore and Chennai Egmore- Madurai specials being operated via Tiruchi in both directions was much higher. The occupancy in September with respect to the Chennai - Madurai superfast special (02635) was around 80 %, while it was about 79 % in the case of Madurai - Chennai Egmore superfast special. All special trains were being operated only with reserved coaches, said a railway official.