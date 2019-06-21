Trains to be regulated

The following trains will be regulated on Saturday due to line block and power block for engineering work. The Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore express (Train No. 16128) would be regulated for 30 minutes en route and reach 30 minutes late at Villupuram.

The Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi express (Train No. 12084) would be regulated for 20 minutes en route and reach 30 minutes late at Mayiladuthurai.

The Tiruchi - Tiruppadirippuliyur passenger (Train No. 76842) would be regulated for 30 minutes en route and reach 30 minutes late at Tiruppadirippuliyur.