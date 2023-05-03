Trains partially cancelled

May 03, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced the partial cancellation or rescheduling of the following trains to facilitate engineering works between Kille –Chidambaram and Nidamangalam-Koradacheri sections:

The Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram Unreserved Express special (Train No. 06692) will be partially cancelled between Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore Port till May 31 (except on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays). The train will leave Cuddalore Port at its scheduled departure time of 5.24 p.m.

Tiruchi – Karaikal Unreserved DEMU express special (Train No.06880/ 06739) will be partially cancelled between Thanjavur and Karaikal. The train will run on Tiruchi - Thanjavur –Tiruchi section only till May 31.

The Villupuram - Mayiladuthurai Train (06691 ) leaving Villupuram at 2.25 pm will be rescheduled and depart at 3.55 p.m. till May 31 (except on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays). The Mayiladuthurai – Tiruvarur Train (06695) will be rescheduled and depart Mayiladuthurai at 7.30 p.m till May 31 (Except on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays). The Tiruvarur - Mayiladuthurai Train (06542 ) will be rescheduled to leave Tiruvarur at 9.05 p.m. till May 31 (Except on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays).

Karaikal – Thanjavur Train (06457) will be rescheduled and depart Karaikal at 1.30 pm. Thanjavur – Tiruchi Train (06683 )will be rescheduled to leave Thanjavur at 4.45 pm till May 31.

In view of Line Block for facilitating engineering works in Bommidi – Buddireddipatti Section of Salem Division, the following changes have been announced in the pattern of train services:

Tiruchi– Palakkad Town Unreserved Express (Train No. 16843 ) leaving Tiruchi at 1.00 pm on May 5 will be partially cancelled between Erode and Palakkad Town. The train will be short terminated at Erode Junction. The Palakkad Town - Tiruchi Unreserved Express (Train No. 16844 ) leaving Palakkad Town at 6.30 am on May 6 will be partially cancelled between Palakkad Town – Erode. The train will commence the journey from Erode Junction at its scheduled departure time of 10.30 am.