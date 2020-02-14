Trains in the newly electrified Thanjavur-Tiruvarur broad gauge section can now operate

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, has given statutory clearance for operation of electric locomotive hauled passenger and freight train services on the newly-electrified Thanjavur-Tiruvarur broad gauge section.

The authorisation from K.A. Manoharan, the CRS, came a few days ago after the officer conducted an inspection on January 31 on the nearly 55-km Thanjavur - Tiruvarur electrified stretch followed by a speed trial by travelling on board a special train hauled by an electric locomotive.

The CRS has given a set of stipulations to be adhered to by the railway administration. This includes a direction to operate freight trains for a period of one week prior to introducing passenger trains so that the operation and working of the new installations were established, said an official communication from the CRS to the General, Manager, Southern Railway, the Tiruchi Railway Division and the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) which executed the overhead electrification project.

The Railway authorities were directed to put up general “caution notices” regarding danger of high voltage traction wires, at entrances to railway stations. The CRS should also be informed of the date of introduction of electric traction for public carriage of passengers and freight trains on the section.

The Thanjavur - Tiruvarur single line electrification work is part of the Tiruchi - Thanjavur - Tiruvarur-Nagapattinam - Karaikal overhead electrification project being executed in stages by the CORE at a cost of around ₹200 crore. Overhead electrification has already been completed on the double line stretch from Tiruchi to Thanjavur.

A senior CORE official told The Hindu on Friday that power supply from Tangedco to the newly constructed traction sub station at Thanjavur Junction was expected soon. The official said overhead electrification works on the last stretch from Tiruvarur to Karaikal was apace and would be completed before March. Freight and passenger trains from and to the port town of Karaikal were currently being hauled by diesel locomotives.

After completing the electrification works up to Karaikal, CORE would take up overhead electrification on the nearly 10 -km stretch from Nagapattinam to Velankanni.The official said foundation works have already commenced on this section and the electrification was expected to be completed by June.

The Railway Board has also accorded sanction for electrification of the Nidamangalam - Mannargudi stretch falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division.