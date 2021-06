25 June 2021 19:36 IST

TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced that the Mysore - Mayiladuthurai daily festival special (Train No. 06232) has been extended to run from July 1 until further advice. The Mayiladuthurai - Mysore daily festival special (Train No. 06231) has been extended to run from July 2 until further advice, a press release said.

