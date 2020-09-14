Training to raise ‘nutri gardens’

Tiruchi

About 100 anganwadi workers were briefed on how to raise ‘nutri gardens’ at an online training programme conducted by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sirugamani, recently.

The programme was organised under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s programme christened, NARI (Nutri Sensitive Agri – Resources and Innovations).The programme conducted through KVKs across the country aims to sensitise anganwadi workers and farm women on various aspects of nutrition to address malnutrition by promoting bio-fortified crop varieties, “nutri gardens,” “nutri thaali,” and “nutri villages.”

N. TamilSelvan, Programme Coordinator, KVK, Sirugamani, who inaugurated the training programme, said nutri gardens can be raised in anganwadi centres and households to get a balanced diet. Scientists of the KVK spoke on nutrition, suitable varieties, seed management, integrated pest and disease management and use of vegetable waste as animal feed. A field training will also be organised soon at the KVK, according to a press release.

