Training to raise ‘nutri gardens’

About 100 anganwadi workers were briefed on how to raise ‘nutri gardens’ at an online training programme conducted by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sirugamani, recently.
The programme was organised under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s programme christened, NARI (Nutri Sensitive Agri – Resources and Innovations).The programme conducted through KVKs across the country aims to sensitise anganwadi workers and farm women on various aspects of nutrition to address malnutrition by promoting bio-fortified crop varieties, “nutri gardens,” “nutri thaali,” and “nutri villages.”
N. TamilSelvan, Programme Coordinator, KVK, Sirugamani, who inaugurated the training programme, said nutri gardens can be raised in anganwadi centres and households to get a balanced diet. Scientists of the KVK spoke on nutrition, suitable varieties, seed management, integrated pest and disease management and use of vegetable waste as animal feed. A field training will also be organised soon at the KVK, according to a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath