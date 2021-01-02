Training to new mothers at GH through ICDS

TIRUCHI

The Special Newborn Care Unit at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and the Integrated Child Development Services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide home-based newborn care for babies born at the hospital.

The project, which was inaugurated on Friday, aims to give guidance to new mothers on how to care for the infant at home after discharge from the hospital. Under the initiative, christened 'Chellapillai,' counselling would be given to at least 50 to 60 mothers in a day, said T. Bhuvaneshwari, District Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Services.

The ICDS had been providing nutrition counselling, training on child development, feeding, etc at the 1850 anganwadis in the district. Anganwadi workers and child development project officers present in each block would go door-to-door and visit new mothers and their babies to provide antenatal and post-natal care for up to five years. Nutrition counselling, iron-rich food to prevent anaemia, training on how to breastfeed, how to hold the infant while breastfeeding is taught to the mothers.

An important aspect of personal hygiene of the mother and the baby is explained in detail, Dr. Bhuvaneshwari said. "The first two years of the child are very important. We make sure to monitor the health and well-being of the child, including immunisation and other needs carefully," she said.

Now, through the SNCU, these efforts can be made at the MGMGH itself, Dr. Bhuvaneshwari said. At the SNCU of the MGMGH, Anganwadi workers would provide the necessary training and hand over the nutritious food. "This way, we can meet a large number of mothers in one go, and would be able to conduct door-to-door surveillance easily," she added.