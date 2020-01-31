Training reviewed

Vinod Kumar Dhaka, Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Special Force, Railway Board, New Delhi, on Friday inspected the Railway Protection Special Force V Battalion in Tiruchi where woman constable recruits were undergoing training.

He reviewed the training being imparted to 297 recruits and addressed them as well as their trainers. The recruits have been selected for posting in the Railway Protection Force. Upon arrival at the RPSF V Battalion premises here, he was given a ceremonial guard of honour. He inspected the armoury, where different types of arms have been stored, and the motor transport section, store and unit canteen.

He inaugurated a renovated bungalow accommodating 42 woman constable recruits. A module has been prepared for training the recruits in indoor and outdoor activities for eight months followed by practical training for a month by attaching them with RPF posts in Southern Railway.