Three-day entrepreneurship training offered to young women at Holy Cross College

Three-day entrepreneurship training offered to young women at Holy Cross College

The ability to create opportunity from adversity was discussed in detail at the three-day training programme hosted by PG & Research Department of Rehabilitation Science, Holy Cross College this week.

Sponsored by Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Sriperumbudur, the March 16-18 event featured talks by experts from academic and industrial sectors aimed at empowering around 40 women student participants. Sheila Christopher, Project Coordinator, UGC STRIDE highlighted the importance of positive thinking and stressed the importance of each individual becoming masters of their destiny.

G. Praveena Carmel, director, Dolphin Special School, gave insights into turning adversities into a chance to improve and become successful as an entrepreneur.

Hafila Khairun, an M.Sc Chemistry student from IIT Palakkad, spoke on the topic ‘Innovation – A Student’s Success Story.’ Highlighting her experiences in national competitions, she said that it was important to utilise opportunities where possible.

In his talk, Arun Rebero, co-founder of Contura Solar, spoke about the challenges of entrepreneurship in the solar energy sector today. “It is important to use natural energy resources and while getting innovative and entrepreneurial ideas out of them,” Mr. Rebero said.

In the valedictory address, Mohamed Ashik Rahman, founder of Propeller Technologies, spoke on funding opportunities for start-ups.