Nagapattinam

21 August 2020 18:56 IST

The Dr. M.G.R Fisheries College and Research Institute will offer an online training programme on ‘Integration of Artemia in salt pans’ from 10 a.m. to noon on September 2.

Various aspects of Artemia biomass and cyst production such as status of salt pans, role of Artemia in fish hatcheries, site selection, modification of existing salt pans for Artemia integration, pond preparation, inoculation of Artemia nauplii in salt ponds, hatching techniques of Artemia cyst, harvesting of Artemia biomass / cyst and economic aspects will be taught to the trainees. The fee for the training programme is ₹300, according to a press release.

Interested candidates are required to register their names with the Head, Department of Aquaculture, Dr.M.G.R Fisheries College and Research Institute, Oradiyambulam, on or before September 1. For more details, dial 9442288850 or email to : athithan@tnfu.ac.in