27 February 2020 00:03 IST

Teaming up with Chennai-based Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries' Association will be organising a 10-day training programme in ‘Entrepreneurship Business Model and Business Plan Preparation’ on its office here from March 2.

Those above 18 years, employed and skilled workers, and women interested in entrepreneurship could attend the programme by prior registration of their names with the TIDITSSIA office over phone: 0431-2440119/ 2440114/ 9659558111/ 9443733106 or email: Tiditssiatry@gmail.com.

The registration fee for the programme was ₹ 700 per head, TIDITSSIA secretary S. Gopalakrishnan said in a press release.

The the programme will provide information on the benefits of self-employment, entrepreneurship, selection of project, support available for potential entrepreneurs from government, banks and other financial institutions, he said.

The schemes and policies will also be discussed. Besides, there will also be field visits for a study of the market and understanding the dimensions of connecting with suppliers, customers and traders to understand the market practices.

Business model and business plan preparation for the projects will be taught during the programme with practical assignments, and a training course certificate will be issued on completion.

Since the initiative is a joint effort of the EDII-Chennai, TIDITSSIA and District Industries Centre, the applicants will be provided with guidance for induction into suitable government schemes, the release said.