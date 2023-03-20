ADVERTISEMENT

Training programme on fish processing techniques launched

March 20, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Puducherry, Karaikal (NITPY), and Fish for All Research and Training Centre of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in Poompuhar on Monday launched a training programme on fish processing techniques for the fisherfolk.

According to a press release from NITPY, the objective of the programme was to guide weaker sections of the society on fish processing and value addition, which is significant for communities in coastal areas. This programme is part of the project funded by the Department of Science and Technology - Science For Equity Empowerment and Development (DST-SEED) division of the Union Government.

K. Sankaranarayanasamy, Director of NITPY, S. Sundaravarathan, Registrar, Ms. Velvizhi from MSSRF, and V.P. Harigovindan, Principal Investigator from DST-SEED, are among others who participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US