Training programme helps transpersons conceptualise business proposals

Opening of a ‘trans-kitchen’” a common sewing centre, meat shop and rearing milch animals were among the business proposals conceptualised during a Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) supported by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for transpersons which concluded here on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by NABARD in collaboration with Tiruchi Agri-Business Incubation Forum (TABIF), funded by Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII-TN) and run by Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College at Research Institute (ADAC&RI) in Tiruchi. About 30 transpersons participated in the 15-day livelihood training programme on food processing sector.

A group of about six to eight transpersons would soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a Chennai-based restaurant chain to open a franchise (‘trans-kitchen’) in Tiruchi. A Bengaluru-based agency had come forward to support the setting up of a common sewing centre to produce disposable cloth items required for hospitals and a private dairy had agreed to enter into a tie-up with a few participants who had planned to venture into rearing milch animals, according to the organisers of the programme.

Speaking at the valediction of the training programme, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar underlined the need for social mainstreaming of transpersons. The district administration would extend support to transpersons in availing credit support for their business ventures.

C. Vanniarajan, Dean, ADAC&RI, P. Paramaguru, Dean, Horticulture College and Research Institute for Women, J. Saravanan, Business Manager, TABIF, and N. M.Mohan Karthik, District Development Manager, NABARD, participated.