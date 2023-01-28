HamberMenu
Training programme held

January 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Students from two agricultural colleges attended a training programme on raising open terrace garden conducted by Green Needa at Needamangalam on Saturday.

The participants were from Tiruchi Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute and Echankottai Agricultural College. The process of setting up a roof garden and the advantages of cultivating and consuming organic vegetables and greens was described at the training programme held at St. Judes Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Needamangalam, according to an official release.

