Training programme held

THANJAVUR

A 3-day training programme on Application of Diagnostic Imaging in Animal Reproduction was held at the Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu from February 2 to 4.

Series of lectures and training on Ultrasonography and Radiographic imaging on cattle and goats were provided to the participants of the programme sponsored by the State Agriculture Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) for 30 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, organised by the Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, according to a College release.