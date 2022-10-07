Training programme held for cotton farmers

Cotton Research Station (CRS) of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) at Veppanthattai here commemorated the World Cotton Day on Friday by holding a training programme for cotton farmers on mechanisation technologies to scale up productivity.

Farmers were oriented on a technology capsule the CRS had developed for complete mechanisation in cotton. There was a huge gap between cotton production and requirement in Tamil Nadu, and to mitigate it, the TNAU is focused on complete mechanised technologies to improve the area and productivity in cotton, S. Somasundaram, Associate Professor and Head of CRS, said.

Utility of tractor-mounted boom sprayer and rotary mulcher were demonstrated to the farmers. Tractor mounted sprayer has the sucking capacity of 54 liters per minute and covers an acre in 30 minutes, and Rotary mulcher turns the cotton stalks to mulch after harvest, Prof. Somasundaram said.

Pachiammal, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Veppanthattai, said the mechanisation will reduce labour requirement from 240 man days to 60 man days per hectare.

Rajasekar, Zonal head of UPL Ltd, demonstrated use of Clethodium for controlling grassy weeds, Rajagopal of Syngenta Ltd demonstrated the effect of Chlorantraniliprole for controlling pink boll worm through the tractor-mounted boom sprayer.

K. Sakthivel, Assistant Professor - plant breeding, said the technology capsule was demonstrated in 10 acres. The CRS was raising TVH 002 variety of cotton suitable for mechanical harvesting, he said.