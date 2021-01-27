Training programme for Returning Officers begins

TIRUCHI

27 January 2021 21:10 IST

A four-day training programme for Returning Officers of the Assembly constituencies began at Saranathan College of Engineering at Panjappur here on Wednesday.

As many as 118 Returning Officers belonging to 20 districts, including Tiruchi, Madurai, Karur, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Perambalur, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar, are participating in the programme.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who inaugurated the programme, said a team of eight national-level trainers were providing training to the Returning Officers. All aspects of conducting elections - right from nomination, scrutiny, publication of list of candidates, voting, electronic voting machines and their handling and declaration of results, rules and regulations, existing laws, enforcement of model code of conduct would be explained to the Returning Officers, he said