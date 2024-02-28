GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Training organised for women police personnel on POCSO Act

February 28, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Policewomen attending a training programme on POCSO Act in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Policewomen attending a training programme on POCSO Act in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A training programme for women police inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables serving in Tiruchi city on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ) Act was organised here on Wednesday.

The ways of effectively carrying out investigation in respect of POCSO Act cases, the do’s and don’ts to be followed while carrying out probe and use of scientific aids to obtain conviction for the accused were put forth by Deputy Director of Prosecution.

The Deputy Director replied to the queries raised by the participants during the programme which was organised on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi N. Kamini, a police press release said.

