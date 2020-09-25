A day-long training on ‘Liquid fertilizer preparation from seaweeds’ will be conducted on October 7 by Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute at Thalainayeru, a constituent unit of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam.

The programme will cover modules on importance of seaweeds, types, liquid fertilizer preparation methods, and advantages of this fertilizer over other inorganic fertlizers, a press release from Dean S. Balasundari said.

The participation fee of ₹300 could be remitted through fund transfer using the following details: Indian Overseas Bank, A/c No. 006201000073000 / IFSC code: IOBA0000062 / Branch: Nagapatinam.

E-certificate will be issued to the participants. Interested candidates can register their names before 5 p.m. on October 6 with the Professor and Head, Department of Aquaculture, Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute, Oradiyambulam, Thalainayeru 614712, Mobile No. 094422 88850, email: athithan@tnfu.ac.in, the release said.