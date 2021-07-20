Training on labour rights for working women

Tirupur Peoples Forum for Environment and Labour rights (TPF), which comprises civil society organisations working for the rights of children, women and labour, recently organised block-level programmes to create awareness of labour laws and rights among women employed in the textile sector.

The programme was conducted at Budalur block in Thanjavur district and Ponnamaravathi, Annavasal and Viralimalai blocks in Pudukottai district. The programme also attempted to create awareness of the importance of education and prevention of dropout among girls.

The dropouts are recruited in textile and garments industries in Dindigul, Coimbatore and Tiruppur, violating child labour laws of the country.

Speaking at the event, S. M. Prithiviraj, convener, Tirupur Peoples Forum, said there was a need to fully realise the promise of the International Labour Organisation’s convention on elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work, implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes (Regulation) Act 2014.

India has committed to implementation of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, especially Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Development, Reducing Inequalities and Peace and Justice. Keeping these in mind, TPF volunteers teach women workers of textile industries to understand labour laws, gender equality in the workplace and legal frameworks in place for their protection.

In Pudukottai district, the awareness programmes were organised by Rural Education and Development Foundation. At the end of the training, block-level prevention committees were formed to monitor and prevent child labour, dropout among girls and child marriage.