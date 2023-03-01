ADVERTISEMENT

Training on jewellery appraisal

March 01, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Palmgur and Palm Products Institute, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, will conduct a 10-day skill development training programme on gold jewellery appraisal in Tiruchi city from March 6 to 16.

The course will cover various aspects of appraising jewellery. On completion of training, participants can get jobs in nationalised or cooperative banks or jewellery showrooms as gold appraisers or take up self-employment. All those who have completed 18 years and with a pass in Standard VIII can undergo the training. The training fee will be ₹6,254. The training will be conducted at the Tiruchi Gold Jewellers Association building on Big Bazaar Street in the city. For more details, dial 9443728438.

