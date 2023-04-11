HamberMenu
Training manuals distributed to NEET aspirants from government schools

April 11, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The District Education Department has distributed NEET training manuals to aspirants from government schools in Thanjavur district.

NEET training classes are being conducted at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Madukkur, Thanjavur Palace Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur, and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nachiyarkovil., sources say.

Sixteen students from government schools in Thanjavur Education District have scored the required marks in NEET and enrolled themselves in MBBS course in various medical colleges across the State.

