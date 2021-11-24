Tiruchirapalli24 November 2021 22:59 IST
Training in Vainavam
TIRUCHI
The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will conduct a one-year certificate course training in Vainavam (Pancharaathra Agamam) at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.
The applicants should be a Hindu and a class 8 pass at least. They should be adhering to Vainava theory.
Those selected for the training will be provided with free food, uniform and accomodation. They will be given a monthly stipend of ₹3,000 during the training period.
Those wishing to get enrolled for the training can download the application forms from the temple website www.srirangam.org or www.hrce.tn.gov.in, an official press release said.
