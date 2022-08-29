Training in ‘mob control’ for AR personnel

A training in ‘mob control’ operations was conducted for the Armed Reserve personnel here on Sunday.

The exercise, supervised by the Superintendent of Police, Raveli Priya Gandhapuneni, was held at the AR Parade Ground on Court Road where the personnel were trained again in controlling the mob with minimum force and handling the situation when the mob turns violent. Deployment of riot control vehicle - ‘Vajra’ to quell the mob fury was also demonstrated on the occasion.

Meanwhile, flag marches were conducted at `sensitive’ areas across Thanjavur district ahead of the Ganesh Chathurthi celebration.

Meanwhile, the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver through a press release has urged the Ganesh Chathurthi Celebration Committees to follow the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board with regard to the manufacturing of Ganesh idols.

He had also exhorted them to `immerse’ the idols at the following waterbodies - Vadavaru, Grand Anaicut, Cauvery and Veeracholan river and the sea - identified by the district administration.

In Tiruvarur, the district Police conducted flag marches at Muthupettai and other places where the concentration of non-majority religion people was almost equal to or higher than the majority religion people, police said.