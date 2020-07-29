Training in fish feed preparation

TIRUCHI

The Dr.M.G.R Fisheries College and Research Institute, a constituent of the Tamil Nadu Dr.J.Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, will offer an online training programme on ‘Farm made fish feed preparation,’ from 10 a.m. to noon on August 6.

The programme will cover various aspects of fish feed preparation such as importance of feeds in aquaculture, types of feeds, feed formulation methods, feed preparation methods, selection of fish feed ingredients, grinding and mixing of ingredients, drying, packing, quality control of fish feeds and economic aspects will be taught to the trainees. The fee for the training will be ₹300 per person. Certificates will be issued to all participants, a varsity press release said.

Interested candidates should register their names on or before 5 p.m. on August 5 with the Professor & Head, Department of Aquaculture, Dr.M.G.R Fisheries College & Research Institute, Oradiyambulam, Thalainayeru - 614 712. Nagapattinam District, Tamil Nadu. For more details, dial 09442288850 or email to: athithan@tnfu.ac.in