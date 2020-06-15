Training for youth

The State government will provide training to the youth of the State so as to engage them in places of work in the absence of migrant workers who had returned to their home States, said M.C. Sampath, Industries Minister.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Arasu cement factory of the Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Limited (TANCEM) here on Saturday, Mr. Sampath pointed out there had been exodus of migrant workers to their native States and this had created labour shortage. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had taken note of the issue. Industries that had employed these migrant labourers should engage labourers available in the State in their place.

Mr. Sampath said that the Centre had announced a special credit scheme to the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), which were distressed over the impact of COVID-19 lockdown.

The Minister said that the AIADMK government had been selling one lakh cement bags per month at a subsidised rate of ₹190 a bag under the Amma Cement Scheme. TANCEM was producing 2,000 tonnes of cement from the additional unit at the Arasu cement factory in Ariyalur. The production would be increased to 3,000 tonnes per day soon.