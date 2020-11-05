Training for sub inspectors gets under way

Tiruchi

A month-long training on investigation skills for directly recruited Sub Inspectors of Police serving in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts commenced here on Thursday.

The programme is being organised to enable the Sub Inspectors enhance their investigation skills in order to speedily complete probes in cases booked at the police stations.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, H. M. Jayaram, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, Z. Annie Vijaya, and Superintendent of Police (in-charge), Tiruchi, T. Senthil Kumar, presided over the inauguration of the training programme that was held at the District Police Office. Mr. Jayaram offered necessary guidance to the directly recruited Sub Inspectors on speedy completion of cases. The training would be held at the In-Service Training Centre in the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion campus here, a police press release said.