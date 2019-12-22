Training for poll officials held in Pudukottai, Perambalur

The second phase of training for polling officials for the local body election was held at Mirattunilai Government High School in Arimalam panchayat union in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

A total of 12,358 officials would be imparted training. The first phase was held on December 15.

A handbook containing duties and responsibilities as specified bv the State Election Commission for conduct of polls in a smooth and effective manner was distributed to officials.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari inspected the training at the school. District Revenue Official Dhandayuthapani, Block Development Officers and other officials were present, an official release said.

Perambalur

Training for polling officials was held in the four panchayat unions of Perambalur, Veppur, Alathur and Veppanthattai in Perambalur district. A total of 648 polling booths had been set up for the local body election, another release said.

Collector V. Santha inspected the training classes. The officials were given basic information on the election besides ways to deal with poll-related forms and ballot papers in the polling booths, among others.

The guidelines, prescribed by the State Election Commission, to be strictly adhered to by the polling officials at the booths on election day and the coordinated manner in which they must perform were also driven home.

Phase one polling would be held in Perambalur and Veppur panchayat unions, and in Alathur and Veppanthattai unions under the second on December 30.