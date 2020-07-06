Training for police personnel

06 July 2020 18:14 IST

A two-day programme for police personnel attached to Tiruchi city on maintaining police-public relationship and steps to be taken to check the spread of COVID-19 was held here on Sunday and Monday.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan conducted the sessions on both days. A total number of 120 police personnel from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police to Constable attended the programme.

Separate sessions on topics such as ways to overcome stress; ways to effectively handle crisis situations; ways to improve policing and ways to legally deal with accused were held.

Advertising

Advertising

In addition to these, a separate session on the precautionary measures to be taken in the wake of COVID-19 spread and also ways to ensure protection for police personnel and general public was held.

Deputy Commissioners of Police N.S. Nisha and R. Vetharathinam participated in the programme, a police press release said.